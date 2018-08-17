Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia on Friday morning.

It happened near Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue around 9:36 a.m.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, was hit in the northbound lanes of Broad Street, say police. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

A witness says the man had just gotten off of the bus.

“The man crossed the street and got hit right there in the middle lane, so evidently the truck ran a red light,” said witness Robert Simms. “You had two side mirrors… There’s no telling what to do. You did it, so take that time on the shoulder, man. You did it… I was right there. I’m traumatized.”

Authorities say the driver who allegedly struck the man fled the scene, but police caught up with the driver, not far away.

Neither the victim or driver have been identified.