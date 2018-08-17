Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



JAPAN (CBS) — A breeding facility in Japan is celebrating the birth of a new giant panda, but this baby bear isn’t giant just yet.

This tiny panda is the ninth cub for mom, Ruahin, a giant panda who lives at Adventure World in Japan.

The baby girl weighs less than three ounces.

The parents are two of five pandas living in what is considered one of Japan’s most successful panda breeding facilities.

Ruahin was also born at this facility 17 years ago.

A name for the baby panda has yet to be released.