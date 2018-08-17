  • CBS 3On Air

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) —  Police are looking for a man caught on camera stealing several truck batteries over the past couple of weeks.

The latest incident happened on the 400 block of Wallace Avenue on Wednesday in Bensalem.

Police say he strikes in the middle of the day and removes batteries from commercial trucks.

In the video below, he has an accomplice in the front passenger seat of his silver/white Ford Explorer.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20-30 years old, balding w/light brown or blonde hair and has a large tattoo on his right shoulder.

If you recognize the suspect, you’re asked to contact police at (215) 633-3719.

