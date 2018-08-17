ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities have arrested two men for allegedly selling fake designer merchandise out of several stores on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Investigators say Mohammad Usman, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, N.J., and Kashif Ansari, 32, of Atlantic City, N.J. were arrested on Thursday following a two-month investigation.

Police say they seized more than $1 million worth of counterfeit designer merchandise.

“The sale of counterfeit designer merchandise cheats consumers, harms honest retailers, and results in major losses for the retail industry,” said Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal. “Atlantic City is an important entertainment destination and these efforts to root out counterfeit merchandise help keep it consumer-friendly.”

Mohammad Usman and Kashif Ansari were charged with criminal simulation and trademark counterfeiting. They were released pending a future court date.