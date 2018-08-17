Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CHICAGO (CBS) — A young girl in Chicago is hoping to get the attention of rapper Drake with her adorable version of the “In My Feelings” challenge.

Sofia Sanchez is awaiting a heart transplant.

She turns 11 on Saturday and has two birthday wishes: to get a new heart and to meet Drake.

She’s hoping Drake will see her video and visit her in the hospital.

Drake is set to perform at a concert in Chicago this weekend.

There’s no word yet on whether Drake has accepted Sofia’s birthday invitation.