CHICAGO (CBS) — A young girl in Chicago is hoping to get the attention of rapper Drake with her adorable version of the “In My Feelings” challenge.

Sofia Sanchez is awaiting a heart transplant.

She turns 11 on Saturday and has two birthday wishes: to get a new heart and to meet Drake.

sofia sanchez in my feelings2 10 Year Old Girl Awaiting Heart Transplant Does In My Feelings Challenge

Credit: CBS3.

She’s hoping Drake will see her video and visit her in the hospital.

Drake is set to perform at a concert in Chicago this weekend.

There’s no word yet on whether Drake has accepted Sofia’s birthday invitation.

