PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The weekend is only a day away for many folks and as the kids start to think about heading back to school, nice weekends come at a premium this time of year. While it is not likely to be the best weekend we have had recently, it certainly will not be the worst either.

It will likely be a bit on the messy side at times on Friday as we end the work week, so if you have plans on Friday night be prepared to either rearrange the time if they are outdoors or think about moving them inside due to the fact we are likely to see thunderstorms fire up in the later after and evening as a cold front sweeps across the region. Some of the thunderstorm activity on Friday night could be strong with heavy downpours and even some gusty winds at times. The threat of storms for Philly will quiet down through the overnight hours but as they track eastward, areas across south New Jersey and even into the shore could have a wet overnight period. Temperatures on Friday across the region will range from the lower 80s in the Poconos to upper 80s to near 90 in Philly and down the shore.

By the time we climb into Saturday the worst of the front will be through the region, but a few lingering showers are likely in the area throughout Saturday afternoon, since there will still be enough moisture in the atmosphere and the boundary will be close enough that areas of showers or even a very isolated rumble of thunder could fire at times. In general though it will be a partly cloudy afternoon on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday are likely to climb into the middle 80s, so pretty seasonable for this time of year.

To wrap things up this coming weekend, Sunday is definitely going to be the pick of the weekend. While the humidity could still feel a bit on the sticky side from time to time the temperatures should be slightly cooler than normal in the 80s across the Philly and shore points but we could see highs stay in the 70s in the Poconos on Sunday afternoon. Expect Sunday to be the sunniest of the days this weekend as well.