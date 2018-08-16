PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Researchers are developing a series of robots that can function all on their own, without any source of power.

Once in the water, these 3-D printed robots come alive.

The plastic makes them move in short bursts, responding to changes in temperature, without any motor required.

Researchers at Caltech in California say these soft devices could fill important roles from exploring oceans to fighting ailments inside the human body.

Researchers say they can design these robots even smaller to potentially use inside the body to deliver medication.

Those advances are many years away but experts say the potential is great.