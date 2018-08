Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Flames ripped through a home in Gloucester County, Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the home on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue in Monroe Township, around 6:30 a.m.

It took emergency crews almost an hour to declare the fire under control.

So far, there’s no word on how the fire started.

No one was injured.