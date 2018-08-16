  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Florida

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  Authorities in Florida are searching for three small children!

The Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Christopher Christy, a white male, 1 years old, 2 feet 7 inches tall, 25 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes; Justin Simonds, a white male, 6 years old, 4 feet tall, 40 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes; and Jeremy Simonds, a white male, 6 years old, 3 feet 10 inches tall, 38 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Justin has long hair that he wears in a ponytail. Jeremy has long hair that he wears in a ponytail. The children were last seen in the area of the 35000 block of Cook Avenue in Dade City, Florida.

39200150 2197785166929367 3521076380387246080 n 3 Florida Children Ages 6 And Under Missing

The children may be in the company of Christopher Christy Sr., a white male, 29 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes, who was last seen wearing a light colored t-shirt and camouflage pants and Shannon Adams, a white female, 24 years old, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, blonde hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Christy Sr. has multiple tattoos. He has the letter “C” on his left arm, the letter “C” on his right forearm, the words “Turn ‘Em Out” on his left hand, and a star on his right arm.

They may be traveling in a 2005, cream Chrysler PT Cruiser, Florida tag number 663HB.

If located,  DO NOT APPROACH, call law enforcement immediately. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children please contact the Dade City Police Department at 352-521-1493 or 911. 

