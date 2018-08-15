  • CBS 3On Air

DENTON, Texas. (CBS) — A legally blind teenager can see again thanks to strangers.

They helped raise $10,000  to buy her a pair of special glasses.

Sixteen-year-old Shea Busby as she put on the glasses for the first time.

Nearly two years ago she was diagnosed with a rare disease that caused part of her retina to deteriorate.

After she first shared her story two weeks ago, Texans pitched in to help buy her the glasses.

shea busby blind teen sees again2 Strangers Help Raise $10,000 To Help Legally Blind Teen See Again

credit: CBS3.

“It hasn’t fully sunk in yet, because it’s just… It’s kind of a miracle,” Shea said.

Her mother has been overwhelmed by the kindness from strangers.

“Every donation that came in, I’m telling you  I’ve had tears going like crazy because this is the good stuff,” said Sunny Busby.

Shea started school Wednesday.

The junior was excited to be able to see her teachers, classmates, and the board clearly.

