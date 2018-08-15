  • CBS 3On Air

By David Spunt
Filed Under:Local TV, rare nickel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rare nickel sold for $4.5 million Wednesday night in Philadelphia. The 1913 Liberty Head Nickel is only one of 5 in existence.

The total auction price was $3.8 million plus the buyer’s commission, totaling $4.5 million.

“We wanted to buy it back and we made it our mission to do so tonight,” said Laura Sperber with Legend Numismatics. Sperber, her partner Bruce Morelan, and an anonymous customer from their company partnered on the purchase.

Sperber and Morelan used to own the same coin.  The 1913 Eliasberg Liberty Head nickel is only one of five made. If you lived in 1913, you would have seen the buffalo nickel, but someone mysteriously made the Liberty Head with the year 1913.

“The coin is priceless. It’s an American treasure. A piece of U.S. history. There are five of these known, three of them in private hands. Two in museums including the Smithsonian,” said Brian Kendrella, President of Stack’s Bowers Galleries, of the auction agency.

The coin was minted in Philadelphia 105 years ago. A century later, it was back in town and going home to its previous owners.

1903 rare nickel Rare Nickel Sold For $4.5 Million In Philadelphia

credit: cbs3.

“It’s beyond comprehension that it’s back home. It’s a world-famous nickel. There’s nothing like it. This is the best,” Sperber said.

For more on the nickel, CLICK HERE.

 

