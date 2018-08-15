BREAKING NEWS:Grand Jury Report On Clergy Abuse In Pa. Released
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in Delaware County ends in Philadelphia, with the suspect taking his own life.

Police say the 40-year-old suspect shot his wife four times inside their home near Meetinghouse Road and Chichester Avenue in Upper Chichester, just after midnight Wednesday.

The husband fled the scene and was spotted by police in Lower Chichester at a rest stop on I-95. That’s when police say the chase ensued.

The pursuit ended at the Platt Bridge in Southwest Philadelphia when the suspect smashed into barriers and police vehicles. Police say the man then took his own life.

The woman is hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say the victim had a restraining order against her husband.

