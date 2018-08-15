Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been quite a year for Phoenixville’s Mitchell Gibson. He’s one of the top goalie prospects in the country and he has committed to Harvard, and he was also drafted by the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.

“Just to hear my name called was an unbelievable feeling, let alone the Washington Capitals, was the cherry on top,” Gibson explained.

His past coaches weren’t surprised by his success, though.

“I can remember Mitch back when he was like 7 or 8 years old when he could barely move. But for his age, he was always a special kid, always had a really high hockey IQ, goalie IQ, and work ethic was never an issue for him,” said Chris Economou, owner of Goalie Guru.

“He does a million things well and that’s why he’s where he’s at,” Economou added.

Gibson grew up a Flyers fan, but he’s not too upset about playing for their rivals.

“I think my family will always be Flyers fans in their hearts and I guess I will be a little bit,” Gibson laughed.

The rising star’s parents glow with pride for their son’s accomplishments in spite of the news that he’ll be playing for the Capitals.

“We’ve always been Flyers fans, but on June 23 a little bit of that changed, and we became Caps fans and Flyers fans,” Mark and Christine Gibson told Eyewitness News.

When asked whether or not he’d want to play for the Flyers in the future?

“We’ll see. The Capitals are definitely treating me well right now so I would like to be their goalie,” Gibson said through laughter.