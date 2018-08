LOWER MORELAND, Pa. (CBS) — A fire forces evacuations at a nursing care facility in Lower Moreland, Montgomery County on Wednesday night.

It happened at ManorCare Health located on the 3400 block of Huntingdon Pike.

Authorities say the fire broke out in a wing of the building around 9:30 p.m. That was the only section evacuated.

The fire is now under control.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.