PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A star track athlete who had a scholarship to Penn State was shot and killed in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

Police say 18-year-old Kristian Marche was shot in the head around 9:30 p.m. on Monday in a driveway on the 1800 block of East Pastorius Street. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he died on Tuesday evening.

Marche was a recent graduate of Imhotep Charter High School and was supposed to start Penn State on a partial track and field scholarship on the day he died.

“Kristian was clearly an exceptionally talented young man, with a promising future that was violently cut short,” said Philadelphia Police Lt. Norman Davenport.

Police are asking parents of students who attended school or ran track with Marche to see if their children might have any information into his death.

“This is a job that needs to be solved,” said Davenport.

There are no suspects or motive at this time.