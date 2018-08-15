Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS/AP) — A trip by former Vice President Joe Biden to Springfield, Illinois, has been called off because of illness.

The 75-year-old was scheduled to deliver the keynote address Thursday at the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association brunch at a Springfield hotel, but the group’s leader says Biden is under doctor’s orders not to travel. Rock Island County party chairman Doug House says he’s sure Biden will soon be back campaigning for Democrats in Illinois and elsewhere.

The brunch kicks off the Illinois State Fair’s Democrat Day. The group had sold all 2,500 tickets for hotel’s main ballroom and made plans to accommodate 700 more people in a second room

While the former vice president has not addressed his illness, he did take to Twitter in support of former CIA Director John Brennan.

“If you think it will silence Joh, then you don’t know the man,” Biden tweeted Wednesday.

In the time I have known him, John Brennan has never been afraid to speak up and give it to you straight. Revoking his security clearance is an act unbecoming of a President. If you think it will silence John, then you just don't know the man. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 15, 2018

The White House announced the revocation of Brennan’s security clearance Wednesday.

Biden’s keynote spot will instead be filled by South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who ran last year for national Democratic chairman.

