Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) — PETA has put up a billboard to pay tribute to the chickens that were killed and injures in a truck crash in Middletown back in June.

“I’m ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan,” the billboard, featuring an image of a chicken, reads.

Online Daters Try To Make Connections With People ‘Out Of Their League’

It’s located two miles south of where the June 6 crash happened on Route 301 near Churchtown Road.

At the time, a truck carrying the chickens had overturned causing a mess of wooden crates and chickens to spill out onto the right lane.

“If this message of compassion inspires just one driver to go vegan, the chickens who were killed won’t have died in vain,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman.

The accident, which was the fourth of its kind to take place in Delaware in two years, only caused minor delays that day but has left an impact on the notorious animal rights organization.

Strangers Help Raise $10,000 To Help Legally Blind Teen See Again

“PETA’s billboard pays tribute to their brief lives and encourages motorists to help prevent future suffering by keeping chickens and all other animals off their plates.”

According to the organization, about 605 million chickens have been raised and killed for food in the area.