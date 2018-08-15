Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — In New Castle County, health officials are warning about a string of deadly drug overdoses.

Officials say eight people have died in the last four days of suspected overdoses.

Dr. Kara Odom Walker, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, is urging people who use drugs to carry the antidote naloxone and seek immediate treatment, if needed.

“These deaths have happened in all three counties, to men and women, and to people in their 20s to those in their 50s. This horrific toll shows that no one in active use is immune from the risk of death in our state,” said Walker.

According to health officials, drug overdoses are on the rise in Delaware and 345 people died from overdoses in 2017.