Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

AUSTRALIA (CBS) – It’s time to dust off those old Pokémon cards! They may actually be worth a lot of money.

A box of Pokémon cards just sold for $56,000 at the Huggins & Scott auctions.

The opening bid for the 1999 unopened, first edition box of cards was $20,000.

According to reports, it had a hefty price tag due to the holographic foil cards inside.

A holographic Charizard card reportedly sold for $55,000 in April.