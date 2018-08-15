Comments
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
AUSTRALIA (CBS) – It’s time to dust off those old Pokémon cards! They may actually be worth a lot of money.
A box of Pokémon cards just sold for $56,000 at the Huggins & Scott auctions.
The opening bid for the 1999 unopened, first edition box of cards was $20,000.
According to reports, it had a hefty price tag due to the holographic foil cards inside.
A holographic Charizard card reportedly sold for $55,000 in April.