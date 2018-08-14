Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHELTENHAM, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested after crashing into a Philadelphia Police vehicle following a reported shooting at a Walmart in Cheltenham on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the Cedarbrook Plaza Shopping Center at 1000 Easton Road shortly after 6 p.m.

Injuries have been reported but it’s unclear the number or the severity.

Video from Chopper 3 shows police cars outside of the Walmart at the shopping center.

Police are still investigating the incident.

