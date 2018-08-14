Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia woman known for her lavish parties, including her son’s $25,000 prom party, has been charged with Social Security fraud.

Saudia Shuler, 44, was charged with six counts of wire fraud, one count of theft of government funds, and two counts of social security fraud.

According to the indictment, Shuler applied for benefits from the Social Security Administration, claiming she was disabled and unable to work. After the benefits were approved, Shuler allegedly continued working, including operating her own restaurant. She’s reportedly the owner of Country Cookin’, a take-out spot near 22nd and Cambria that boasts long lines as soon as the doors open.

Prosecutors say the work and income were never reported to Social Security.

If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 140 years in jail, a period of supervised release, full restitution to the government of $36,785.67, a fine, and a special assessment.

Shuler’s extravagant prom send off for her college-bound son, J.J., made national headlines last year. The event cost an estimated $25,000 and included a camel, three luxury vehicles, three dates, and six outfit changes for her son.

She is also known for giving back to the community. She’s bought clothes for kids who needed it and has hired extra teen employees at her resturant to keep them out of trouble. Last December, Shuler transformed her North Philly block into the North Pole, giving away hundreds of gifts to kids.