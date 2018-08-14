Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Zoo officials may pursue trespassing charges against a California man after a weird stunt at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The man sneaked up on the hippo enclosure and reached over the edge to smack one of the hippos on the backside.

He then celebrated.

It’s not clear if the man knew he was on camera or not.

The zoo released a statement saying visitors should not bother the animals and they should never touch them in an unsupervised encounter.