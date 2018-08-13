Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating after a 31-year-old woman was shot in East Mount Airy.

The shooting happened at Chew Avenue and Montana Street Sunday evening.

Officials say paramedics rushed the victim to Einstein Medical Center where she is in critical condition.

Police are searching for the gunman and the motive behind the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philly for the latest.