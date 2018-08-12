Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. (CBS) — A group of women became stuck on a lake in Minnesota when their unicorn raft got stuck in some weeds Saturday.

Fortunately, some sheriff deputies spotted the women in distress as they drove past the lake and quickly jumped into action.

Driving by a local lake we observed a bunch of women in a 🌈🦄 stuck in the weeds…Yes a rainbow unicorn… With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter pic.twitter.com/qCyhfJqAa9 — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 11, 2018

“With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter,” tweeted the Chisago County sheriff.

According to the sheriff, everyone made it back to land safely.

Later on Saturday, the sheriff took to Twitter again and wrote, “This rescue today seems very significant. The unicorn would like to get the word out #LivePDNation.”