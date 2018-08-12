  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a triple shooting that left a man in critical condition in the East Oak Lane section of the city.

The shooting happened at 66th Avenue and 10th Street around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a man is in critical condition after being shot one time in the chest. A 21-year-old man was shot one time in the arm. He was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officials say the third victim, a 19-year-old teen, was shot one time in the leg. He was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philly for the latest.

