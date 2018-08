Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. — Mercer County officials are investigating a bus fire on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The bus fire happened around 5:30 Sunday evening near mile marker 57.8 in Robbinsville.

Police: School Bus With 42 Adults And Children On Board Flips On NJ Turnpike

It is unknown if any occupants were on the bus at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philly for the latest.