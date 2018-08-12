Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

STOUGHTON, Mass. (CBS) — A Massachusetts man got a surprise when he checked under the hood of his truck.

Joe Reed went to check his truck’s fluids yesterday morning when he discovered a Boa constrictor.

The reptile was coiled on the top of his engine, staring right back at him.

The starling discovery rattled Reed to the core.

“It was definitely an experience, that’s for sure,” Reed said. “I didn’t notice it at first. So I reached down in beside my radiator and then as soon as I looked up, it startled me.”

Reed called animal control and then police to wrangle the reptile.

” Officers DeSousa, Gada, and Cowgill along with Animal Control Officer Heal (who responded after we sent out the Bat Signal) safely capture the snake without any harm to the animal, the officers, or the caller,” wrote the Stoughton Police Department on Facebook.

Not everybody at the scene of the reptile wrangling went unstartled.

According to the police, “They received no help from the supervisor on duty as he was hiding as far as he possibly could from this incredibly dangerous mission. ACO Heal took the snake and it will be properly cared for,

Luckily, nobody was injured.

Where the reptile came from remains a mystery.