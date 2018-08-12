Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager is recovering after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section.

Police: Man Found Shot, Killed On Front Lawn In Woodbury

It happened Friday evening on the 4200 of Germantown Avenue.

The 17-year-old was shot in the stomach.

He was taken to hospital where he’s now in stable condition.

So far, there is no word on suspects and a motive is still unknown.

Police: 43-Year-Old Woman Abducted, Released By 2 Armed Men In Northeast Philadelphia

Police are still investigating.