  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, shooting

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager is recovering after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section.

Police: Man Found Shot, Killed On Front Lawn In Woodbury

It happened Friday evening on the 4200 of Germantown Avenue.

The 17-year-old was shot in the stomach.

teen shot nicetown Police Investigate After Teen Shot In Stomach In Nicetown

Credit: CBS3.

He was taken to hospital where he’s now in stable condition.

So far, there is no word on suspects and a motive is still unknown.

Police: 43-Year-Old Woman Abducted, Released By 2 Armed Men In Northeast Philadelphia

Police are still investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s