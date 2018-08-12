Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager is recovering after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section.
Police: Man Found Shot, Killed On Front Lawn In Woodbury
It happened Friday evening on the 4200 of Germantown Avenue.
The 17-year-old was shot in the stomach.
He was taken to hospital where he’s now in stable condition.
So far, there is no word on suspects and a motive is still unknown.
Police: 43-Year-Old Woman Abducted, Released By 2 Armed Men In Northeast Philadelphia
Police are still investigating.