PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old woman.

Officials say Kaitlyn Duffin was last seen around 1 a.m. Thursday August 9 on the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

She is described as having red hair, a light complexion, 5’6”, and 120 lbs.

Authorities say she suffers from bipolar disorder and is possibly suicidal.

Anyone with information on Kaitlyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Central Detective Division at (215)686-3093 or 911.