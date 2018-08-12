SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aaron Nola pitched six scoreless innings, Maikel Franco and Cesar Hernandez homered, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 5-1 on Saturday night.

Nola (13-3), an NL Cy Young Award contender, struck out five, gave up four hits and lowered his ERA to 2.28 as the Phillies moved one game ahead of second-place Atlanta in the NL East.

Franco blasted a 2-0 fastball from Walter Lockett (0-3) into the second balcony of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left field in the fourth inning to put the Phillies up 3-0.

Hernandez hit his career-high 10th homer in the fifth, and Carlos Santana followed with an RBI groundout to score Rhys Hoskins, making it 5-0 and chasing Lockett. The rookie allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

The Phillies went ahead in the first on Nick Williams’ RBI triple and Asdrubal Cabrera’s run-scoring double.

The Padres got their only run in the seventh after reliever Austin Davis surrendered a triple to Corey Spangenberg and a walk. Victor Arano came in and allowed Manuel Margot’s sacrifice fly before retiring the next two batters.

Tommy Hunter and Seranthony Dominguez blanked the Padres the rest of the way.

Robert Stock, Phil Maton and Trey Wingenter combined to pitch 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for San Diego.

