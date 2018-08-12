Comments
(Amtrak's 30th Street Station, with the Cira Centre in the background. File photo by John Ostapkovich)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia NAACP is calling for more diversity and inclusion in the 30th Street Station expansion project.
The 35-year master plan was approved in 2016.
So far no response from project partners Amtrak, PennDOT, SEPTA, Drexel University, and Brandywine Trust Company.
Good luck finding highly diverse skilled craftspeople. No one wants to start at $8/hr any more, mixing mortar or digging ditches for four years. But that is how you learn the trades. From the bottom up.