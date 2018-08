PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The wedding must go on!

A monsoon flooded a bride’s church in the Philippines, but it couldn’t stop her from smiling as she walked down the aisle.

The bride’s dress waded through the murky water as she was escorted by her parents.

They were met by the barefoot groom and they exchanged vows.

Flash flooding has been reported in many areas of the Philippines.