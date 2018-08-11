BREAKING:Fatal Accident Shuts Down I-495 Northbound, Southbound In Wilmington
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMBlue Bloods
    12:35 AMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities say a 43-year-old woman was abducted, then released by two men wearing yellow construction vests in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday evening.

Officials say the woman was in the Walmart parking lot on the 9700 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard when the men forced her into her car at gunpoint just after seven p.m.

Police: School Bus With 42 Adults And Children On Board Flips On NJ Turnpike 

Police say she was then driven to Cheltenham Avenue and Saul Street where the men got out of the vehicle and fled eastbound on Cheltenham Avenue on foot with the woman’s bank card.

The woman did not suffer any serious injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s