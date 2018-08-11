Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities say a 43-year-old woman was abducted, then released by two men wearing yellow construction vests in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday evening.

Officials say the woman was in the Walmart parking lot on the 9700 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard when the men forced her into her car at gunpoint just after seven p.m.

Police say she was then driven to Cheltenham Avenue and Saul Street where the men got out of the vehicle and fled eastbound on Cheltenham Avenue on foot with the woman’s bank card.

The woman did not suffer any serious injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.