PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A funeral is scheduled Saturday morning for a young girl who tragically died at the hands of her father earlier this week.

Friday night, family, friends, even strangers attended a viewing for Kayden Mancuso, the 7-year-old who was killed by her father amid a custody battle.

It was Kayden’s stepfather who discovered her body Monday morning inside her father’s home in Manayunk.

100+ attend candlelight vigil at Edgewood Elementary School for 7y/o Kayden Mancuso of Langhorne, PA, killed at the hands of her father @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/AKNGONSE3n — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) August 8, 2018

Jeffrey Mancuso, 41, was also found dead from an apparent suicide.

The girl’s mother had a restraining order against Mancuso.

Kayden’s family says her father had a history of violence.

“There’s a lot of people out here tonight who are sad for Kayden, but we also need to be happy that there was a little girl in this world that touched so many lives,” said Kayden’s godfather, Matthew Moffett at the vigil held in her memory.

The viewing continues this morning at St. John The Evangelist Church in Yardley, Pa.

Promptly afterward the funeral mass began.

A GoFundMe page posted Monday has raised over $50,000. It had an original goal of $15,000.