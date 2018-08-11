Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new study finds teenagers exposed to second-hand smoke are at a higher risk of developing respiratory issues than teens who are not.

Researchers looked at more than 7,000 non-smoking adolescents. Those exposed to tobacco smoke at home, or for an hour or more within a week, reported more shortness of breath and a dry cough at night.

They also had more visits to the emergency room or urgent care.

The research was published in the Journal Pediatrics.