PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Heavy rain caused flooding throughout the Philadelphia area Saturday.

The dangerous downpours caused a big mess in Germantown.

Flash flooding made local streets look more like rivers.

In Northampton, rising waters lead to water rescues.

First responders brought dozens of stranded people to safety after storms dumped a lot of rain and triggered flash floods across the area.

Video footage also shows flooding in King of Prussia Saturday afternoon.

