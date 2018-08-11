Comments
credit: cbs3
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Heavy rain caused flooding throughout the Philadelphia area Saturday.
The dangerous downpours caused a big mess in Germantown.
Flash flooding made local streets look more like rivers.
In Northampton, rising waters lead to water rescues.
Police: School Bus With 42 Adults And Children On Board Flips On NJ Turnpike
First responders brought dozens of stranded people to safety after storms dumped a lot of rain and triggered flash floods across the area.
Video footage also shows flooding in King of Prussia Saturday afternoon.
Stay with CBS Philly for the latest weather reports.