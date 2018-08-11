Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for two gunmen who ambushed a man, then shot him to death in Feltonville.

Investigators say the two came out of an alley near the 4700 block of Bingham Street, near D Street and Wyoming Avenue, then shot the man several times.

Police have not yet determined the motive.

But they believe it was a surprise attack.

“”One man stood by in the alleyway, the other male came up on that victim and shot him multiple times,” explained Captain George Fuchs of the Philadelphia Police Department.

“Didn’t say anything, just basically opened fire on him for an unknown reason. And basically just went back the same way, through the alleyway,” he added.

The man was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

Officials say the only description of the suspect is that he is a male wearing a white t-shirt.

Police are checking surveillance video.