PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The French Health Ministry wants to reduce the number of pregnant women who drink. They plan to enlarge the warning label on bottles to make it more visible to people consuming alcohol.

Dr. Bernard Bassett Physician says, “It’s a small microscopic warning and it’s not visible and it’s not understandable.”

Winemakers say they are worried the labels could make the public think of wine like they do cigarettes with warning labels.

Winemaker Francois Labet says, “We are afraid to see the possibility of having alcohol kills on our bottles, yes we are. That’s why we consider that it’s really excessive.”

A 2017 study found about 27% of French women drink alcohol while pregnant. In the U.S. about 15 percent of women drink while expecting and the number is 60% in Ireland.