NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police have released graphic dash cam video that was used to convict Daniel Clary, 22, on charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer after a traffic stop on November 7, 2017.

Trooper Ryan Seiple initially stopped Clary on Route 33 in Northampton County for speeding. But when Seiple and Cpl. Seth Kelly, who arrived to assist, tried to arrest Clary on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana, things quickly went south.

The dramatic footage shows the two troopers using stun guns to try to subdue Clary, who resists arrest and grabs at the trooper’s handguns. A spare handgun of Cpl. Kelly’s falls to the ground and Trooper Seiple is able to scoop it up and toss it to the side. Despite repeated blows from the troopers, Clary is able to break free and retrieve a gun from his car, which he then begins firing.

In the video, you can hear Cpl. Kelly yell in agony as he is hit and seriously wounded. His femoral artery was severed. Still, he manages to throw himself over the guardrail for protection.

At nearly the same time as Clary fires, Trooper Seiple fires back at him. Clary is hit but is able to drive away. He took himself to Easton Hospital for treatment.

Clary was hospitalized for several days as a result of his injuries, which included a bullet to his head.

Following the guilty verdict at Clary’s trial in late June, prosecutor Terence Houck said the video played an important role in securing a conviction.

“Had that video not been here, it would have been the word of one man against the word of the Pennsylvania State Police and in this day and age, we know how stuff like that goes,” he said.

Miraculously, Trooper Seiple escaped the encounter with just scrapes and bruises. Cpl. Kelly is still recovering from his injuries, but was able to testify at Clary’s trial. Meanwhile, Clary’s sentencing is scheduled for August 31st.