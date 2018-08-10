Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bensalem say a suspect who pulled a gun on a state trooper is now in custody as a second suspect is still on the loose.

Investigators say a trooper pulled over a suspicious car at the Wawa on the 3600 block of Street Road around 1:30 p.m.

During that stop, the passenger ran away, police say.

As the trooper chased him, that suspect allegedly showed that he had a gun. He was eventually found in a backyard just before 3 p.m.

The driver who was originally pulled over sped away.

Police say he is driving a dark gray Dodge Charger with a temporary Florida license tag.