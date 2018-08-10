Filed Under:David Riley, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in New Jersey are searching for an escaped inmate in Cumberland County.

New Jersey State Police say 34-year-old David Riley, of Bridgeton, escaped from Cumberland County Jail around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

david riley mugshot New Jersey State Police Looking For Inmate Who Escaped From Cumberland County Jail

Police say he fled on foot without handcuffs in the area of Cornwell Drive and Old Deerfield Pike in Upper Deerfield Township.

Riley is described as a white male, 5-foot-9, around 190 pounds, with short brown hair, a short beard, and blue eyes. He was last wearing a white t-shirt and boxer shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s