UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in New Jersey are searching for an escaped inmate in Cumberland County.

New Jersey State Police say 34-year-old David Riley, of Bridgeton, escaped from Cumberland County Jail around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say he fled on foot without handcuffs in the area of Cornwell Drive and Old Deerfield Pike in Upper Deerfield Township.

Riley is described as a white male, 5-foot-9, around 190 pounds, with short brown hair, a short beard, and blue eyes. He was last wearing a white t-shirt and boxer shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101.