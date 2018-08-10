  • CBS 3On Air

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A helicopter crashed into the marsh next to the Ocean City Municipal Airport in New Jersey on Friday morning. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials with the Ocean City Office of Emergency Management say the call came just after 9:30 a.m. The crash happened near 28th Street.

The helicopter was occupied by a student pilot and an instructor, say officials.

No word on what caused the crash.

