GREECE (CBS) – Love taking care of cats and want to live in paradise? Well, you can get paid to do both on a Greek island!

God’s Little People Cat Rescue is hiring a caretaker to look after dozens of cats on the island of Syros.

The position entails running the cat sanctuary and caring for the 55 furry friends that live there.

The perks include a rent-free home, a part-time salary and, of course, a job in paradise!