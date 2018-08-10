Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

GRAFTON, N.Y. (CBS Local) – A cat in upstate New York used up two of his nine lives when he was hit by a pair of vehicles on a rural road.

Harley had made his way out of his Grafton home and onto a local road when he was struck by a car on Aug. 2. The impact sent the feline into the path of a second car which struck Harley as well. A driver reportedly stayed with the injured cat until New York state troopers arrived and took Harley to Brunswick Animal Hospital.

Vets say Harley suffered head and leg injuries, but somehow managed to survive the horrible accident. The hospital then started a search for the lucky cat’s owner on social media.

Brunswick Animal Hospital’s Facebook post was shared hundreds of times and Harley’s owner was found a day later.

State troopers reported that Harley is expected to make a full recovery.