PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The popular Mexican resort town of Cabos San Lucas is struggling this summer with garbage washing ashore.

Officials blame Hurricane John, which is currently in the Pacific Ocean, for washing all the rubbish to the coastline.

One environmental group estimates there are at least 250,000 tons of plastic in the world’s oceans.

Cabo San Lucas locals say they are running out of garbage cans to put it all in.