LONGVIEW, Wash. (CBS) —  A girl who was pushed off a bridge 60-feet above a river in Washington State is talking about her terrifying experience.

The incident was caught on camera.

Jordan Holgerson, 16, was on the edge of the bridge and appeared to back out of her dive.

She repeatedly said she wasn’t going to jump and the word “no” can be heard in the video.

jordan holgerson teen shoved from bridge Video Shows Moment Friend Shoves Teen From Bridge 60 Feet Above Water

Credit: CBS3.

A friend ignored her wishes and pushed her without warning.

Following her six-story fall, Holgerson hit the water hard and suffered serious injuries. She has multiple broken ribs, lacerations, and lung damage.

She spoke out about the ordeal from the hospital.

“In the air, I think I might have fainted. But when I hit the water, I was definitely awake and aware. I’m in a lot of pain without medications,” Holgerson explained.

Jordan and her family hope the video will be a lesson to others to stay away from the bridge.

