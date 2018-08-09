PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In this week’s Taste With Tori, our Vittoria Woodill heads to Doylestown and discovers a Vietnamese restaurant serving some of the finest Pho.

Unexpectedly in this strip mall, steaming hot pots and big vibrant bowls of broth have many saying ahhh to pho.

Phi Vietnamese in Doylestown is serving traditional dishes, like their staple pho comprised of beef, herbs, noodles and tons of veggies in a broth that takes 50 pounds of bones and 16 hours to make and more delights, even for vegetarians, that many may not know are French inspired.