PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drone delivered a popsicle order to a Virginia mother and her two-year-old son on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration green-lit the residential delivery test.

The drone from Project Wing – from Google parent Alphabet Inc. – is a step forward in the company’s mission to increase access to goods and reduce traffic congestion in cities.

It became the first approved drone flight over a congested area, where the drone ventured out of sight from its operator on the ground.

Despite the success of the Virginia delivery, Bloomberg Regulation Reporter Alan Levin said there are many details to be worked out before drone deliveries become commonplace.

Wing has demonstrated a prototype of a low-level drone air-traffic control system to ensure drones do not bump into each other, but more than that will still be required.

“I mean, this particular drone is still relatively loud. You know, if it buzzed over your house, it would go pretty quickly and you might not hear it. But if it’s hovering over your neighborhood, you certainly would hear it, and some people might be offended by that,” Levin said.