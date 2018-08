Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – How would you like to work from home?

Amazon is hiring for more than 200 virtual jobs for things like employee relations and software development.

Workers will receive the standard employee benefits package, too.

