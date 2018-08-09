Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – ALDI is planning a new product expansion to deliver more of the fresh products customers demand. The emphasis will be on fresh, organic and easy-to-prepare options to compete more with Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods.

With more than 1,800 stores across the country, ALDI is in the midst of an accelerated growth plan, investing more than $5 billion to remodel and expand its store count to 2,500 by the end of 2022. ALDI is pleased to report the company is more than halfway through its remodel investment. The new ALDI store

layout features additional refrigeration space to accommodate even more fresh, healthy and convenient products.

“The continued success of our store expansion and remodel initiatives has given us the opportunity to carefully select and introduce new products that satisfy our customers’ increasing preferences for fresh items, including organic meats, salad bowls, sliced fruits and gourmet cheeses,” said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI U.S. “We know people lead busy lives, so we’re making it even easier for them to purchase everything on their shopping list while still saving money.”

The nationwide product rollout continues through early 2019. As part of the expansion, ALDI is increasing its fresh food selection by 40 percent with new items, including more ready-to-cook and organic fresh meats, an expanded produce selection, and more organic options.

The grocer recently has received more than 300 product awards for its wines, cheeses and exclusive product lines.